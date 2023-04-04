Greenleaf Trust Buys 238 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

