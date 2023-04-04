iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

