Greenleaf Trust Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,596,000 after purchasing an additional 59,568 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,325,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

