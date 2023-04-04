Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 699,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after buying an additional 32,388 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average of $116.08. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.