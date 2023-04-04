Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $210.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $241.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

