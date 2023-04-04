Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 44,882 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.39% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,701 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

