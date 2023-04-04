NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $279.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $690.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

