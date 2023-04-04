Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

