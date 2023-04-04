Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

