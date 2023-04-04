Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,487 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $196.28 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.