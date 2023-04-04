Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Novartis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NVS opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $204.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.