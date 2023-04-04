Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 84 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE CI opened at $262.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group



The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

