Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 869 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.