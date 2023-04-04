Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $380.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.88. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

