PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.37.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $140.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.