Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

