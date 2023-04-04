Greenleaf Trust Sells 3,081 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $761,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

