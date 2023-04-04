Fifth Third Bancorp Has $49.09 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,939 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $49,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after purchasing an additional 190,321 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

