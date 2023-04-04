The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 110,424 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $87,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

DIS opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

