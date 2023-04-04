Fifth Third Bancorp Has $317.02 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $317,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $494.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.19.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

