Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 299.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Paychex by 224.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.57.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.