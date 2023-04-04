Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

