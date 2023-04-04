Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.84.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

