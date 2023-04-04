Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 136,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average of $138.18.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

About Crown Castle



Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

