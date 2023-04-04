Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.18. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

