Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,244,000 after purchasing an additional 256,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $90.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

