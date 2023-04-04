Whittier Trust Co. Sells 16,657 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $515,191 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SSD opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

