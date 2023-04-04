Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 175,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 282.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 59,387 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 69.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Barclays increased their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

