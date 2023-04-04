Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,997,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.