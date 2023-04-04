Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 141 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,360,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,448,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $459.79. The stock has a market cap of $310.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.55 and a 200-day moving average of $392.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.