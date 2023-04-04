Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $229.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.12. The company has a market cap of $430.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

