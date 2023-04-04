VAALCO Energy (EGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.59. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGY. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

