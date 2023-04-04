Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,110 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Shares of KEYS opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.52. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

