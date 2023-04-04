Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $666,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Stryker by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,040,868,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Shares of SYK opened at $287.56 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $288.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

