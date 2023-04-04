Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.49

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.49 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 74.49 ($0.93), with a volume of 6665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.93).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.83 and a beta of -0.10.

Octopus Titan VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,166.67%.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

