S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $346.27 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

