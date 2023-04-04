Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 173,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

