Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $23,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $285.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $286.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.