Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.14. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 80,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,062 and sold 140,532,616 shares valued at $1,726,902,967. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

