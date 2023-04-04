Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 41,142 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $201.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

