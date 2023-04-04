Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 26,597 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

