Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 108,471 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108,471 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

