Fifth Third Bancorp Has $22.43 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $22,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.