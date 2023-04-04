Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 15,934 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Options Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.23. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

