Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.79, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

