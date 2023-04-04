Fifth Third Bancorp Has $22.09 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.