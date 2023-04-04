Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 50,343 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,343 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $20,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $60.25.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.