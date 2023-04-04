Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,650 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of Corteva worth $21,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Corteva by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after buying an additional 224,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,312,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,332,000 after purchasing an additional 224,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

CTVA opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

