Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $464.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.58. The company has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 290.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $575.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

