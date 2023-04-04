Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

